Portion of East Lake Road to be renamed after fallen Deputy Magli

East Lake Road in both directions will be closed for 15 minutes during the unveiling ceremony.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Another portion of East Lake Road is being renamed after fallen Deputy Michael Magli this week.

There will be a ceremony to unveil an FDOT sign at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Brooker Creek Elementary School.

Immediately following the ceremony, there will be a sign unveiling on the northeast corner of the intersection of Forelock Road and East Lake Road.

Magli was a deputy at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. He was killed in the line of duty when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him.

This is not the first major roadway to be renamed after the fallen deputy. In April, the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill to honor fallen law enforcement officers in the Tampa Bay area.

A portion of CR 611 was designated as "Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Road."