MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An East Montgomery County firefighter died in a car crash Saturday night while off duty, the fire department confirmed on its Facebook page.

He has been identified as Alex Chapa, who worked full time with the department at Firehouse 154 B shift.

"There are few words to express the pain and sorrow our department is feeling with our sudden loss."

The department said Chapa made a great impression on his colleagues in such a short time and he had a smile that would light up the world.

"His eagerness and love for the job would encourage even the most senior of firefighters. Our hearts and prayers are with Firefighter Chapa’s immediate family during this difficult time. Rest easy brother Chapa! You will be missed," the department continued to write on its Facebook.

This is the second first responder that was killed in a car crash this weekend.

Friday night, a Harris County Precinct 4 sergeant died in a single-vehicle wreck.

He was identified as Sgt. Marcus Sam.

“We have been in contact with Marcus’ family and will do everything we can to see them through this tragedy,” Harris County Pct. 4 Constables wrote on its Facebook page. “Asking for prayers for his family and friends.”