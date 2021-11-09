Driver alive after their vehicle is cut in half after losing control and hitting a tree

East Sacramento CHP officers said a driver is alive after they lost control of their vehicle and hit a tree. The vehicle was cut in half.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver is alive despite their vehicle being cut in half moments after they lost control and slammed into a tree.

East Sacramento California Highway Patrol officers said in a Facebook post Tuesday the crash happened around 11 a.m. When police arrived at the scene on Madison Avenue, east of Winding Oaks Drive, they found two vehicles, one of them cut in half.

"Witnesses observed the gray Infinity coupe traveling eastbound on Madison Avenue at a high rate of speed in the rain," the Facebook post reads. "Due to the driver’s unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions, he lost control of his vehicle which veered to the left and the right side of the Infinity struck a tree..."

Following the impact, the Infinity continued into the westbound lanes of Madison and hit a Subaru sedan.

"We can’t tell you enough, please slow down and drive safely, especially when it is raining or the roadway is wet," East Sacramento CHP said. "Due to the high rate of speed involved in this collision, the outcome could have easily changed to the involved parties sustaining fatal injuries."

CHP said the driver of the Infinity only sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Subaru was not hurt.

