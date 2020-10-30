East Texas man found guilty of injury to child after admitting to shaking, throwing infant daughter

According to court testimony, Justin Fountain also blew marijuana in the baby's face to "calm her down."

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Cherokee County man was convicted of child abuse in court on Friday and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, Justin Fountain was found guilty of causing serious bodily injury to his biological infant daughter after he admitted to shaking and throwing her down in 2019 after he became upset with her.

According to court testimony, Fountain blew marijuana in the baby's face to "calm her down."

"After being found guilty by the court, Mr. Fountain presented evidence that he struggled in school and had a low I.Q.," prosecutors said. "The state presented counter-evidence that his daughter still suffers ill effects from her injuries. The court heard testimony concerning the girl’s ongoing struggles from the daughter’s pediatrician as well as her adoptive parents."

The DA's office thanked Dallas Children’s Medical Center, Rusk Police Chief Steven Hughes and Texas Ranger Nick Castle who assisted in the investigation, as well as Investigator Marvin Acker who assisted at trial.

“Everyone has a right to procreate, but with that right comes a powerful duty to love and care for that child," said 2nd District Court Judge R. Chris Day. "Everyone can be a parent, but no parent can fail in their duty to care for their child without consequence."