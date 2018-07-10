When you satisfy your craving for a burrito or tacos Sunday, you can also help Special Olympics.

From 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., 33 percent of your purchase at Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Florida will go to Special Olympics Florida.

You need to tell your cashier before you pay, "I support Special Olympics Florida."

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities.

