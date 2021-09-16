Have you seen Edmondo? Deputies search for missing Sarasota man

SARASOTA, Fla. — Have you seen Edmondo? The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old man and needs your help.
Edmondo Canelli was last seen leaving an appointment on Cattlemen Road at 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a white Chevrolet Cruze with a Florida tag of JTCU58.
He is described as a 5-feet, 6-inch-tall man weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark and light blue striped collared shirt and navy blue shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4260.