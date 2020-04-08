x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

local

Home from 'Edward Scissorhands' for sale

Don't wait, The Boggs' house or the Avon Ladys' house could be your future home.
Credit: WNEP

LUTZ, Fla. — Calling all Tim Burton fans, the house from his 1990 classic 'Edward Scissorhands' is for sale. 

Its price tag is $224,000. 

The Lutz home located at 1774 Tinsmith Circle was used for filming 30 years ago. Back then, the housed in that part of Pasco County's subdivision were painted pastel colors. 

According to the home's Zillow listing, the home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Don't worry, the master bathroom has been fully remodeled and also features a walk-in closet. 

Don't wait, what's known as the Boggs' house or the Avon Ladys' house could be your future home. 

Post by DessireeOberhausRealEstate.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter