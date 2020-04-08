Home from 'Edward Scissorhands' for sale

LUTZ, Fla. — Calling all Tim Burton fans, the house from his 1990 classic 'Edward Scissorhands' is for sale.
Its price tag is $224,000.
The Lutz home located at 1774 Tinsmith Circle was used for filming 30 years ago. Back then, the housed in that part of Pasco County's subdivision were painted pastel colors.
According to the home's Zillow listing, the home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Don't worry, the master bathroom has been fully remodeled and also features a walk-in closet.
Don't wait, what's known as the Boggs' house or the Avon Ladys' house could be your future home.
