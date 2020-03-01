TAMPA, Fla. — Lynchings of African Americans are a horrid chapter in American history, and with 315 between 1877-1950, Florida was one of the worst offenders.

Hillsborough County had five.

Polk County had 20.

Now, Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell and Stetson Law professor Tammy Briant Spratling are working together to erect a memorial to the those who were murdered in racially-motivated lynchings.



How did this idea come about?

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera: A group of community leaders came together. Really good individuals locally from the community to talk about having a marker, memorial here to commemorate victims of racial lynching in the Tampa/Hillsborough County area. We know that from the end of Reconstruction to about the 1930s, five individuals who were African American were lynched on account of the fact that they were black. We've recently submitted an application to the Equal Justice Initiative, so they'll be reviewing that.

So, in terms of timeline, it could be anywhere from three months to a year.

How does the EJI play into all of this?

Viera: The EJI is an organization from Montgomery, Alabama, that deals with promoting a full, historical accounting of what happened in the United States whenever it comes to issues of racial injustice, and then dealing with the repercussions of those issues today. We submitted the marker to them because of their record on these types of issues because the kinds of values they promote are consistent with the values we want this marker to promote.

What goes through your mind when you think about those victims?

Viera: It should shock us. It should shock the conscience, but it shouldn't surprise us. If you know our history, you know that these things happened...We're a country that's starting in 1619 before the founding of our country 400 years ago, we began with slavery. We had slavery for 90 years after the formal founding of our country, 11 years of Reconstruction, 90 years of Jim Crow.

There's a lot of tragedies to be told in there, and we have to learn those tragedies.

As Americans, we have to know the greatness of our country, and I'm a very patriotic person. I believe there's a lot of greatness in our country, but we have to talk about the full picture. And again, we have to talk about that saying, which is the things that are wrong with America, they can be corrected and remedied and sanctified by things that are tight about America. And the things that we talk about in this initiative, I believe that those reflect our best aspirational values as Americans.

