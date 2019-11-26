HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The island of Egmont Key is a Tampa Bay treasure, but it’s in danger of washing away. A new effort through the University of South Florida is using 3-D technology to scan and preserve interactive images of the island of Egmont Key in case it vanishes into the sea.

"It's eroding very quickly and the island's quite unstable. It doesn't have any bedrock, and so, you just see a shifting sandbar,” said Dr. Laura Harrison, director of the Access 3-D Lab at the University of South Florida. “It's been really important throughout history, but it's also vanishing at a very rapid rate."

Dr. Harrison says her department is working closely with the Egmont Key Alliance as well as the Seminole Tribe of Florida to help document the island’s terrain, so its history is not lost.

"We use terrestrial laser scanners to create a three-dimensional image that people can navigate and walk through using virtual reality or viewing it on the web. And so, it feels like you're really there,” said Harrison.

Preserving the island’s history is especially important to the Seminole Tribe, which has a dark and tragic history on the island.

"The Seminole story, unfortunately here happens after you have the Americans come through,” said Dave Scheidecker, research coordinator for the Seminole Tribe of Florida Tribal Historic Preservation Office. "Hundreds of Seminoles were brought out here, held against their will in a stockade and a camp before finally being taken out to Indian country in Oklahoma."



Scheidecker says Seminoles were held on Egmont Key between 1857 and 1858 during the Seminole Wars.

"There are tribal members who refer to this a concentration camp. It checks every box for the definition of concentration camp," Scheidecker explained. "…and when people talk about now that this kind of thing could never happen in America would never happen here. It has.”



It’s a history that’s not often shared.

"A lot of the Native American history gets left out of things. And I feel like that's why it's most important for that to be talked about,” said Quenton Cypress of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. “There's countless people that I meet that think Native Americans aren't here still. And that's saying a lot because I work for a museum on a reservation and the people still come there, and they're like, 'do the Seminoles still exist?'”

Researchers at USF are helping change the narrative of the island through the Access 3-D lab and a close collaboration with those who have a stake in the island.

“It's important because it helps give the tribe a voice. Especially when it comes to sites like this, a lot of the time, there's a lot of different players that make decisions in how the island will be used, how it will be preserved and how the preservation will work. But a lot of the time the tribe doesn't necessarily have a seat at the table,” said Lacee Cofer, chief data analyst for the Seminole Tribe of Florida Tribal Historic Preservation Office.

While preservation of the island is important from a historical and geological standpoint, some within the tribe have mixed feelings.

"We went to the elders of tribe and we went to the members of tribe and said, 'what do you think should be done out here?” said Scheidecker, who works for the tribe, but is not a member. “Some people were more towards preservation. But a lot of people also said that this is a dark place. This is a dark history, and bad things happen and nature is taking it back. Nature is undoing it. And we should just let that happen. So, don't lose the story. Don't lose the history of what happens. But if the place goes away, that's probably for the best."

