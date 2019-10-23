UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed Wednesday morning in Somerset was responding to a call regarding someone stealing from a marijuana garden, Sheriff John D'Agostini confirmed.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was responding with an off-duty San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy to the home when they immediately took fire. Ishmael was shot and killed. The unidentified off-duty deputy returned fire, but was also shot, D'Agostini said.

That 28-year-old deputy underwent surgery and has already been released from the hospital. According to San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow, the deputy has been with the department for two years.

"Our hearts are heavy and saddened by your loss, and our prayers are with you," Withrow said in a statement. "We feel the pain, and together we must stand shoulder to shoulder to support one another."

Much of what led up to the shooting is still unclear, including whether or not the two deputies were in the patrol car or on feet when they were shot at.

One of the two men who allegedly shot the deputies was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. The second shooter was arrested, D'Agostini said.

"This is an active investigation, and at this point, there isn't much more that we can say," D'Agostini said.

Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the sheriff's department, and spent two years with the Placerville Police Department prior to that.

"Brian worked in this community and lived in this community. He was personable, easy to talk to, kind, and always positive. He never had a bad day."

Ishmael is survived by his wife and three children.

