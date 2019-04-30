SARASOTA, Fla. — A car crashed into a post office Tuesday afternoon after a driver's foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal, Sarasota police said.
The post office is on Siesta Drive near South Tamiami Trail. Police said the driver was an elderly woman whose foot slipped.
Postal workers say after the crash, the woman went ahead and mailed a package.
No injuries have been reported, and the post office is still open, police said.
William Winter
