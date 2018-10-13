An emergency alert was sent to Florida cellphones this afternoon concerning a site for Bay County residents to get food and water after Hurricane Michael.

According to 10Weather meteorologist Grant Gilmore, the alert was sent via the Wireless Emergency Alert System, which has been around since 2012. It is not related to the Presidential Alert System, which sent a test message recently.

The message was sent via the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

This system has been used 40,000 times to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children, and other critical situations.

Twitter users from across Florida reported receiving the alert even though they were far from Panama City.

My phone just got an emergency alert telling me the location of food & water in Panama City. I think they sent the alert out to way too much of Florida. (I'm about 400 miles away) #HurricaneMichael — Jeremy Bicha (@jbicha) October 13, 2018

why did i get a bay county emergency alert WHEN I LIVE ALL THE WAY IN BROWARD — 𝙗𝙧𝙤¹²⁷ 📌 (@forchenle) October 13, 2018

We reached out to the FCC for comment but have not gotten a response.

