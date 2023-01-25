Wandering emu caught in Bradenton, returned to owner

Police were confronted by the flightless bird while assisting with a shed fire.

BRADENTON, Fla — It's not every day an emu ends up in the back of a police car. But one emu will have a tale for its friends when it gets back home.

Bradenton police officers were assisting the fire department with a shed fire when they met a wandering emu, the police department said on Facebook.

"The bird wasn't a flight risk but nonetheless we kept an eye on him (her?!) until its owner arrived," the post reads.