TAMPA, Fla. - As the school year draws near, Glazer Children's Museum has a few funs things planned to help you enjoy the last few days of summer.

Tuesday, August 7, is the first Tuesday of the month, which means free admission between 12-7p.m. As an added bonus, the museum will be hosting Daniel Tiger, from the popular children's series, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

On Saturday and Sunday, they say farewell to summer at the Last Blast of Summer. Play classic summer games and enjoy an ice cream social, which will feature liquid nitrogen frozen ice cream.

From August 13-24, as the big kids head back to school, the museum will host Wee Ones Art Studio, a special art studio for children five and under.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP