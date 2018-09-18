ORLANDO, Fla. -- IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth has lit up the night sky above Epcot’s World Showcase since 1999.

But after nearly 20 years, Disney is ending the classic fireworks show to debut a new one after summer 2019.

Previous: More than a dozen Florida craft beers and wines to try at Epcot's Food & Wine Festival

The Orlando park announced the new Monday night in a blog post, saying the new fireworks show will be park of “the park’s exciting evolution.”

Epcot celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2017. Previously announced new attractions for the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow include a Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster, a Ratatouille ride in the France pavilion and a new galactic table-service restaurant next to Mission: SPACE.

More: Disney confirms 'Guardians of the Galaxy' roller coaster coming to Epcot

IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth fireworks show will continue nightly through summer 2019. The new show will immediately follow IllumiNations’ conclusion.

Find more Disney news on the Disney Parks Blog.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP