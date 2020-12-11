Tropical Storm Eta leaves boats, beach and businesses flooded in Gulfport

City crews were removing tons of sand. Businesses were doing what they could to clean up, dry out and reopen as quickly as possible.

GULFPORT, Fla. — One of the areas hardest hit by Tropical Storm Eta was Gulfport.

The city’s waterfront area, lined with popular shops and restaurants, was inundated by storm surge. Several sailboats also broke free from their moorings and drifted ashore.

Sadly, they’ve become Gulfport’s newest and most popular tourist attraction.

People have been gawking and snapping pictures as at least seven sailboats washed ashore by Eta.

“Hopefully we just all pull together and hope for the best,” said Dawn Traver, whose 30-foot Erickson live-aboard was pushed ashore by another that had broken free from its moorings.

More than just a boat, it’s where she and her father lived.

“This is home,” she said. “It’s everything we own.”

Several boat owners like Richard Walters rode out the storm. It was a frightening experience he says he’s unlikely to repeat.

“If it was worse -- if it was a cat one or a cat two,” Walters said. “No, definitely not.”

Meanwhile, cleanup continues on Gulfport’s popular waterfront area.

City crews were removing tons of sand. Businesses were doing what they could to clean up, dry out and reopen as quickly as possible. Locals got out there at sunup to help.

“I was seeing people saying 'I’m coming, what can I do, I’ll grab a rake, I’ll grab a shop vac.' Whatever they could do to help out,” Jana Contek said.

“Gulfport always comes together. Always, has always will,” said Dia Vartsakis, who owns the Neptune Grill.

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson says they’re already mobilizing to tap any resources available which could help offset the cost of cleanup and recovery. But businesses eager to open also need to take pictures and make a record of the damage, he said.

“I mean, the temptation, I know, is to immediately start cleaning up,” Henderson said. “But you want to document what happened. And contact your insurance company right off the bat.”

While many of the businesses in Gulfport may be able to open in the next day or two, the same cannot be said for the beached boats.

Several of them weigh between five and six tons and will likely require a much higher tide in order to get them back into the water safely.

In the meantime, Gulfport’s mayor says he heard from Rep. Charlie Crist and they expect FEMA representatives to be in Gulfport within the next few days to assess the damage.

