Canceled, postpones events across Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Eta

TAMPA, Fla — Hurricane Eta is bringing rain and wind to the Tampa Bay area.
Here is a list of canceled or postpones events as communities prepare for the impact of Eta:
- Feeding Tampa Bay to close operations for the day (Nov. 11) The program at Trinity Cafe will close just after lunch service.
- Tropicana Field COVID-19 Testing
- Busch Gardens
- St. Petersburg Veterans Day ceremony in Williams Park
