Canceled, postpones events across Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Eta

Eta is bringing rain and wind to the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — Hurricane Eta is bringing rain and wind to the Tampa Bay area. 

Here is a list of canceled or postpones events as communities prepare for the impact of Eta:

  • Feeding Tampa Bay to close operations for the day (Nov. 11) The program at Trinity Cafe will close just after lunch service.
  • Tropicana Field COVID-19 Testing
  • Busch Gardens
  • St. Petersburg Veterans Day ceremony in Williams Park 

RELATED: What Tampa Bay area schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Eta?

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Eta reaches Category 1 hurricane strength, tornado watch issued for parts of Tampa Bay

Credit: 10 Weather

