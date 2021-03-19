Everything you need to know about the Sarasota County Fair

The fair runs from March 19 through March 28 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Have you been missing the thrill of carnival rides and the taste of freshly-fried funnel cakes? Well, you're in luck, because the Sarasota County Fair is back in town.

Families can visit their favorite farm animals, listen to musical performances, and see one-of-a-kind shows like K-9 comedy and Roasaire's Racing Pigs. And of course, you can play games, hop on rides and enjoy your favorite fair treats.

Here's what you need to know about the 2021 Sarasota County Fair.

When is it?

The Sarasota County Fair runs from March 19 through March 28 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on Fruitville Road.

Hours vary depending on the day of the week, so check that the gates are open before you go.

How much are tickets?

Adults ages 13 and up: $10 at gate, $8 online

Children ages 6-12: $6 at gate, $4 online

Seniors ages 55 and up: $5.00

Military: $5.00

Children 5 and under: Free

There's a special $2 ticket deal for all ages only for Monday, March 22.

Will it cost me to park?

Nope! Parking is free on the fairgrounds.

What about COVID-19 precautions?

The Sarasota County Fair will have increased safety measures like sanitizing stations and social distance markers. Masks are encouraged, especially indoors, but are not required.

The fair will also be using a sanitation company to spray all public touchpoints, such as doors, bathroom fixtures, toilets, chairs, bleachers.

The fair's website says that guests should only attend after evaluating and understanding their own health risks.