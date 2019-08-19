SARASOTA, Fla. — Heavy rain overwhelmed the sewer system in Sarasota this weekend. In all, 26 million gallons of reclaimed water has been discharged from a storage pond at the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility.

It holds about 170 million gallons, but it’s overflowing.

Eventually, the water flows out Phillippi Creek and into the Gulf.

Reclaimed water is water that's been treated to use on your lawn, but it's not safe to drink.

It also has higher levels of nitrogen, which can cause algae blooms.

A similar problem in Manatee County started last Wednesday when the utility department got a call about a sanitary sewer overflow off 21st Street East in Bradenton.

Five manholes and several cleanouts were discharging wastewater, adding up to 70,000 gallons.

There were also discharges in New Port Richey. Two manholes released about 5,000 gallons there.

Here's a look at the bigger picture: as of a week ago, the most wastewater spills by volume this year were in Pinellas, where more than 1 million gallons had spilled.

DEP records show Pasco had more than 800,000 gallons spilled. Hillsborough had about half of that. And Manatee had about 45,000 gallons spilled in 2019.

That's about the amount it would take to fill 1 1/2 backyard swimming pools.

