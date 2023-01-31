Tampa Bay area mom creates nonprofit to support families of kids with autism

Years after learning about her youngest son's autism diagnosis, Tanya Hines is providing the emotional support she wishes she had received.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — About 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), according to the CDC.

A Tampa Bay area family is caring for their son, who is on the autism spectrum. Years after learning about his diagnosis, Tanya Hines is providing the emotional support she wishes she had received.

Hines’ youngest son, Avery, has autism. The developmental disability can cause social communication and behavioral challenges.

“It’s very lonely when you are in a world when you are by yourself,” said Hines.

Hines found professionals who helped her, and eventually, her friends.

“I felt so good, kind of telling them: 'hey, this is what I did. So maybe you could try this.' 'This is the doctor that I use, or this is the therapist that I use,'” Hines said.

Four years ago, Hines gave her plan a name: Experienced Autism Alliance. She’s on social media, and there’s a site dedicated to creating the community.

“Our family motto is we just refuse to let autism rule our life,” Hines said. “We still try to live as normal as possible. We still go out.”

It’s normal, Hines says, to get up to 30 calls per month from people who are facing struggles, just like her. The concern she’s addressing for herself right now is custody. Hines said as kids age, it’s rarely discussed.

“My son turned 18 in December. And so, we are in the guardianship process,” Hines said. “We are getting guardian advocacy for my son. He can’t make decisions on his own.”

Another experience for her immediate family, and the one she continues to build.