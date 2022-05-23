F-16 Aircraft Monument gets new canopy at Freedom Lake Park

The F-16 Aircraft Monument was first constructed on Jan. 3, 1997 and dedicated on March 7, 1998.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — With Memorial Day just a week away, the F-16 Aircraft Monument in Pinellas Park is getting an upgrade.

Lockheed Martin donated a new solarized translucent canopy to protect the aircraft on display at Freedom Lake Park, replacing the old, weathered covering. It was installed Monday afternoon at an event with city officials.

Then-Mayor Cecil Bradbury, who is the father of current Pinellas Park Mayor Sandra Bradbury, organized the aircraft's arrival.