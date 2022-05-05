'I am hopeful': Dunedin Fine Art Center unable to post after Facebook wrongly bans page for one year

An award-winning picture that contained a nude model's breast prompted the page ban.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Dunedin Fine Art Center got its Facebook page back after a year of waiting.

But the center still can't post.

"It momentarily becomes exciting and then it becomes frustrating," Ken Hannon, vice president and chief operating officer said.

Facebook disabled the page in April 2021 after the center posted award-winning work from artists, which included a photograph of a nude model's chest.

Hannon said he got a message stating it had violated Facebook's Community Standards. After beginning a process to review it, the arts center's page and Hannon's personal account got banned.

Since then, efforts to reach Facebook to restore the accounts went nowhere.

After 10 Tampa Bay first published the social media woes, Meta stated it would restore the page and a person with insider knowledge said what happened was incorrect.

Despite having the page back up, Hannon said he is "gun shy" about what to post if given the ability.

At this moment, the picture in question is still removed from Facebook. Hannon is worried what he shares will put him back in what he has called "Facebook Jail."

“We shouldn't be afraid of posting things that hang on our walls every day and in museums around the world. This isn't something that we should be hesitating to share with our community," Hannon said.

Hannon said he is still hopeful that someday his page will operate as normal. He always believed the account would get restored no matter how many attempts to reach Facebook.

“We knew that all it would take was one person. A real human being to look at what was done," Hannon said.