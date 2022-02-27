'Tribute to the Troops' honors fallen Navy pilot with motorcade in Largo

Sunday afternoon, a group called Tribute to the Troops honored Lt. Rhiannon Ross and her family with a motorcade and salute to her service…and her sacrifice.

LARGO, Fla — Sunday in Largo, one Gold Star family was honored for the ultimate sacrifice their daughter made while serving our country.



Lieutenant Rhiannon Ross, a pilot for the US Navy, lost her life during a training accident in 2020.

Sunday afternoon, a group called "Tribute to the Troops" honored Ross and her family with a motorcade and salute to her service — and her sacrifice.

"You're never ready for it,” Rhiannon’s father, Ralph, said. "It just leaves a giant hole in your life and your heart."

Ross' parents still remember the details of the day officers arrived on their street wearing their dress uniforms.

"When I saw them pull up, I knew right away why they were there,” her mother, Holly, said. “And I just kept saying to myself, 'Please God just tell us she's hurt, just tell us she's hurt.' But that wasn't the case…that was the day our world turned upside down.”

Ross' parents were encouraged by another Gold Star family to participate in Saturday's "Tribute to the Troops" motorcade.

They say, these events aren't just beneficial for families whose loved ones have given their lives for our country, but they're also a good way to thank the servicemembers who are still with us.

"Just a lot of love, and a lot of healing, and a lot of support for, not only military families but veterans, when they attend these events," Holly said.

Rhiannon’s father echoed the same sentiment. Encouraging people to tell servicemembers “thank you” when they have the chance

“They don't look for your thanks, but they really appreciate it when you tell them that you appreciate their service,” Ralph said. "And some of them end up giving their lives for your liberty."