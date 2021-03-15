Fallen Tampa police officer's longtime friend assigned cruiser bearing his name

Their friendship dates back a decade to their time in the military.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been nearly a week since fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen sacrificed himself to protect others from a wrong-way driver, and members of the community continue to share their memories of Madsen's bravery and friendship.

Someone who can vouch for Madsen's character is fellow Tampa Police Officer Ryan Agostinis. The police department is assigning him a cruiser that now carries Madsen's name and his end of watch date.

Agostinis could not be better suited to drive the SUV that bears Madsen's name. The two have been at each other's sides since day one, according to Agostinis.

Their friendship dates back a decade to their time in the military. Madsen entered the U.S. Army Reserve after serving with the Marines. His unit was stationed in Orlando where he and Agostinis met.

"I started hearing rumors around the unit that a [Tampa Police officer] had joined the unit and we kind of made it a point to seek each other out and introduce ourselves, and from that moment on we just instantly became friends," Agostinis said.

He said their bond was strong due to both men's military and police backgrounds. Madsen, according to Agostinis, didn't have "a mean body in his body." He says once someone was friends with Madsen, they were friends for life.

"I know there's a lot of people in this department that would've wanted [Madsen's vehicle] and would be deserving of it," Agostinis said. "I just can't thank him enough for the honor of riding his vehicle for the remainder of my career here. I know that's what Jesse would've wanted."

Agostinis remembered his first night with his own car. He said he locked his keys in the car and felt the only person who he could call for help was Madsen, who was home at the time. Within 10 minutes, Madsen appeared at the gas station Agostinis was stranded at with a Slim Jim in hand.

"That's the kind of person he was. He would do anything for you no matter the time of day," Agostinis said.

Officer Madsen died Tuesday, March 9, when he veered his cruiser into a wrong-way driver to protect other motorists on Interstate 275, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said. The 45-year-old officer died trying to ensure those around him made it home to their families.

That morning, Agostinis said Madsen had given him a call. He says the two usually spoke as they were heading toward or leaving work. Agostinis was unable to answer Madsen's call and later heard the incident over his police scanner.

Madsen's unit number was read out. Agostinis knew it by heart and froze.

Once he got his bearings, Agostinis drove to the scene and saw Madsen's cruiser rolled over on its side.

"He got into this job for a reason, and that was to help and save lives. And, that's what he did; more times than any other officer I know."