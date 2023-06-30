Portion of Ashley Drive closed in downtown Tampa due to falling glass

The same portion of the street closed back in December because of fallen glass.

TAMPA, Fla. — People in downtown Tampa will have to find another route after fallen glass from a high-rise building closed a portion of Ashley Drive on Friday.

Authorities have shut down Ashley Drive in both directions from E. Brorein Street to Washington Street.

Drivers and people in the area are asked to avoid the street and use alternative routes.

At this time, police have not said what caused the broken glass. Back in December 2022, the same area was closed due to fallen glass from the Regions Bank building.