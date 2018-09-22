TAMPA, Fla.—A high-profile Tampa defense attorney has lost his battle with cancer.

Barry Cohen died at 79 Saturday morning at his South Tampa home.

Cohen had been treated at Moffitt Cancer Center for Myelodysplastic Syndrome and later developed leukemia.

One of Cohen’s most famous cases was when a 5-month-old named Sabrina Aisenberg disappeared without a trace.

After a few days, suspicion turned toward the parents, Steven and Marlene. Interview after interview -- polygraph tests -- nothing was immediately found leading to charge the infant’s parents.

At that point, the Aisenbergs hired Cohen. Nearly two years later, investigators came out and said they have the evidence to charge and arrest the parents. The Aisenbergs were indicted on perjury charges, not murder.

A funeral service will be held Sunday night at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center at 522 North Howard Avenue in Tampa at 5pm.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hillsborough County Bar Association.

© 2018 WTSP