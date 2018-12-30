Hundreds of people gathered to remember Mike Taylor, the Winter Haven teen killed by Lakeland police in a shooting.

It happened in the early morning the day after Christmas in a restaurant parking lot. Lakeland police say Taylor drove toward the officers in a stolen car. and they fired at him because they were in fear for their lives.

RELATED: Restaurant where teen was shot by Lakeland police will begin closing earlier

RELATED: Teen in stolen Camaro dies after officer-involved shooting

Mike Taylor's mom has questions about the moments leading up to the 17-year-old's death.

"I've never seen a traffic stop like that," said the mother, who asked to be identified as Valentine but did not provide her last name. "How do you conduct a traffic stop like that? Usually, lights come from behind and you're given a warning. I didn't see that on the video nowhere."

Police say Taylor had a gun in the car and a criminal history. However, family and friends remembered the good times at Saturday night's vigil.

"Every time I see him, he just told me I was beautiful and he loved me so much," said Taylor's sister, Tatiyana.

The shooting has led to protests, and the family says they support them as long as they are peaceful. As for the calls for justice, Taylor's mom explained what that would look like to her.

"Justice really is just in general," she said. "Holding someone accountable for any wrongdoing they may have done or caused."

The police officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave pending an investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.