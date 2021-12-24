Bradenton mobile home goes up in flames just days before Christmas

While no humans were injured, firefighters say several pets died in the blaze.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A family of six will won't be able to celebrate Christmas at home after a fire ripped through their mobile home Thursday night.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to the Bradenton home on 51st Avenue West just after 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say the home was already "heavily involved with fire." It would take crews less than 10 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Fire Rescue reports that while no humans were injured in the fire, several pets were lost to the blaze.

The house is deemed a total loss and sustained approximately $60,000 in damage, according to a press release.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and is working to assist the three displaced children and three displaced adults.