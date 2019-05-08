The search is on for a man from St. Petersburg who went missing on a hike in Hawaii.

Authorities said no one has seen Craig Michael Pitt, 35, in at least five days. His family said he went on the hike alone. They flew to Hawaii today to help search for him.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can find him.

Authorities believe Pitt intended to hike on one of the trails along Hana Highway, which runs near the coast in eastern Maui.

A police spokesman says members of the public should refrain from searching the area due to unsafe conditions.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

