Missing 7-year-old's family pleads for safe return: 'We want Harmony home safe'

Harmony Montgomery has family members in Hudson. As her disappearance gains more and more attention, they share hopes for a safe return.

Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old girl from New Hampshire, has not been seen since 2019, according to Manchester Police. Her family in the Tampa Bay area is still pleading for her safe return.

The department said Harmony was reported missing in the final week of 2021. No explanation was given as to where she might have been for the last two years or to why relatives had not reported she was gone sooner.

Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery has been arrested and charged with welfare fraud for not removing Harmony from her account with the state.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery has been arrested with charges including second-degree assault of the 7-year-old.

Both of Harmony's parents have made contradictory statements as to when the child was last seen, according to police.

Police said they spoke with Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, on several occasions who said she had not seen Harmony in over two years, and that she had been trying to locate her to obtain visitation.

Court documents show that Kayla and Adam Montgomery have three children together. Police said in December that those children were accounted for.

This case has ties to the Tampa Bay area, with some of Harmony's family living in Hudson, Florida, roughly an hour north of Tampa.

Harmony's uncle, Kevin Montgomery shared how hard this news has been to process. His voice was heavy as he spoke of his niece Harmony and the toll her disappearance has had on his family.

"We want Harmony home safe and her family loves her," Kevin Montgomery said.

Kevin shared how overwhelming and devastating Harmony's disappearance has been, all while his regular life still goes on.

"My goal is to stand up for my niece and hopefully get to the end of this," he added.

A reward of $60,000 has been offered for any information about Harmony Montgomery.