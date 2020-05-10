Bucs fans thrilled to be back in the stands at Raymond James stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday was the first time Tampa Bay fans laid eyes on Tom Brady in a Buccaneer's uniform in person.
Six thousand socially distanced fans were at Raymond James stadium for the Bucs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bill Weinberg was thrilled that he did not have to miss a Bucs home game, "I was a season ticket holder since 1983," said Weinberg. "And except for maybe an injury or two myself, I've not missed the game in the stadium since then, I go to them all.”
Preference for today's tickets was given to long-time season ticket holders.
To get into the stadium, these fans had to complete a “Bucs fan promise” survey, promising they did not have any COVID-19 symptoms. Once inside, hand sanitizer was everywhere. Masks were required for everyone, unless you were eating or drinking, and everything was touchless.
The assigned seats were also very spaced out.
"There weren't people within 30 feet of me," explained season ticket holder Jack Hannon.
In case anyone did want to stray from the rules, there were Buccaneer employees ready to keep fans in line.
“They sort of had the Buc police, you know, you could see there were a lot of Buc personnel inside the stadium and they were all paying attention," said Weinberg.
Even at a nearly empty stadium with no tailgating, fans were still excited.
"You know, that didn't diminish at all, you know, the fact that I was going to go seek Tom Brady for the first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer," said Hannon.
The Buccaneers are hoping to have 16,000 fans at their next home game.
