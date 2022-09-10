Video: Car in Atlanta Pride Parade catches fire

The parade was delayed for about 30 minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A classic car in the Atlanta Pride Parade caught fire Sunday sending thick black smoke through the air.

Video from the scene showed an old Cadillac in flames. It appeared that parade-goers were cleared from the area into the park or further up the route.

A witness said the car started to overheat, so it pulled off to the side.

The parade spanned through Midtown from the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA Station at noon on Sunday and continued down Peachtree Street before turning onto 10th Street and ending at Piedmont Park.

The parade went on as planned after about a 30 minute delay, witnesses said.

Fire officials said there were no injuries. 11Alive has reached out to officials to get more information.

Watch a replay of the parade here:

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.