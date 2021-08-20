Community mourns the loss of a farmer, father of six, & husband

Family and friends say he was killed Wednesday morning just a mile from his home in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends are devastated after a farmer, and father of six was killed in a car accident just a mile from his home.

According to the coroner's office, Travis Odom died in Franklin County on Wednesday morning after friends say his truck collided with a semi-truck.

Friends say the father of six was known in the farming community for his passion for animals, specifically for his love of raising pigs.

Those that knew him described him as incredibly generous, with a big heart, who clearly loved his children and wife.

“Chandra and the kids will carry in their hearts, in a sense, the perfect love. He really knew how to love perfectly," said Sharon Kay, a friend of the family.

Travis' wife, Chandra Odom said her husband loved deeply, "He was one of a kind. He was as close to perfect as it comes."

Odom leaves behind his wife and their six children ranging in ages from 6-weeks-old to 8-years-old. Friends say he was a two-time cancer survivor staying at home with the children during the pandemic while his wife, Chandra, worked as an overnight nurse.