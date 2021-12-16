Farnell Middle School principal ousted after investigation found he created a 'hostile workplace environment'

Employees claimed Dr. Tim Binder made them uncomfortable, used foul language and alleged he had an 'inappropriate' relationship with a staff member.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Farnell Middle School principal is leaving his post after an independent investigation from the school district — regarding complaints filed against him — determined he should be removed from his leadership role.

According to the report conducted by Morrison & Associates, the investigation into Hillsborough County Public Schools employee Dr. Tim Binder was sparked by complaints filed by several employees who cited issues with Binder and Asst. Superintendent Marcos Murillo.

Documents state that one of the complaints against Binder stemmed from his Assistant Principal Jacqueline Enis.

“Ms. Enis described several workplace interactions with Dr. Binder on non-work-related topics he initiated that left her feeling 'uncomfortable'," the report reads.

Investigators say Enis reported that issues first arose during an introductory meeting with Binder where he allegedly discussed extramarital affairs of employees and used the words "f**k" and "f***ing" during the conversation.

Enis, who is said to have described the language as vulgar, told Binder she found it offensive and he agreed to "limit the use of the language as best he could."

Binder is accused of repeatedly suggesting that there was a relationship between Enis and the school resource officer's supervisor. According to the report, Enis was made uncomfortable by the continued repetition of the untrue statement and felt it was unprofessional.

There's also an incident noted by investigators where Enis says she was subject to the "perceived intentional unnecessary" repeated use of the word "p***y" by Dr. Binder in a conversation with another assistant principal.

Investigators say the word was mentioned while discussing an incident involving male students who were using the word.

There were other alleged incidents where Binder was reported to have asked Enis to "dress down a bit" and where he is accused of sharing that he wished he knew a former assistant principal "was into white guys."

“In the January 2021 Letter and in the investigation interview, Enis described her feeling that no one cared about the difficult position she perceived she was in at Farnell, with no response or resolution to her March 2019 Letter to Mr. Murillo and her subsequent feeling of feeling degraded and disrespected by Dr. Binder and that Mr. Murillo knew – and did nothing,” the report reads.

A second complaint against Binder was filed by a staff member's husband stating Binder frequently called and texted the teacher after hours. According to the report, investigators asked Binder to provide names of other teachers this type of interaction occurred with and none could be named.

"The frequency complained of by the teacher’s husband was described as normal by Dr. Binder, while acknowledging the contacts were primarily personal, not professional," the report states.

An SRO with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Turner, outlined to investigators an incident where he heard "what he believed was sex taking place on campus in Dr. Binder’s office."

Documents state the only cars on campus at the time belonged to the now-former principal and the teacher whose husband had filed a complaint.

The SRO also reported to investigators that he felt uncomfortable about the "locker room" language Binder used during certain conversations and described instances of the former principal's "appearance of impairment and other behavior that caused some concern drawn from his days on the street."

But the accusations didn't stop there, according to the independent investigation.

Turner also reported seeing Binder grab the same teacher's butt while standing on stage in a cafeteria and claims retaliatory action was taken against him by school leadership.

According to the report, Binder says claims he discussed extramarital affairs in conversation with Enis were "baseless." Investigators say he also expressed concerns about Turner's "version of the truth."

"When asked to clarify what he meant, Dr. Binder indicated that Deputy Turner was a 'liar…….and that he did not know where he comes from, to a point that he does not now trust police officers,'" the report reads.

In the end, Morrison & Associates, Inc., in its report, says the outcome of its investigation found Binder's actions from July 2019 to March 2019 were in violation of HCPS policy and created a "hostile workplace environment."



"Overall, Ms. Enis presents a series of specific credible allegations which reflect a potential range of HCPS Sexual Harassment, Hostile Workplace Environment and Standard of Ethical Conduct policy violations," the report determined. "There also seems to be no dispute regarding the use of language that reflects a violation of the HCPS Policy Manual Standard of Ethical Conduct."

Binder has been with the school district since 1995. According to Hillsborough County Public Schools, his next position has not yet been determined. A spokesperson said the district is working with Binder on a placement based on his certification.

"As district leaders it is our role and responsibility to make decisions that protect the integrity of the district and are in the best interest of students. We will immediately begin the process of identifying a new principal for Farnell Middle School following the winter break. The district will work with representatives from the school community, including parents, students, and staff to gather feedback on what they would like to see in a new leader," a spokesperson wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an email from Binder, which was circulated among the middle school's staff, maintains his innocence against the report.

In the email, Binder claims the attorney who conducted the independent investigation was "twice disbarred," according to the Times. The former principal is also reported to have told his colleagues he will "miss Farnell more than you know" and that if the allegations against him were true, he would have been fired.

“There’s so much more I could say,” he wrote, per the outlet. “I appreciate your friendship.”

A Change.org petition has been created calling for Binder to be reinstated as Farnell Middle School's principal. As of 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 20, a total of 146 people have signed the online petition.

"Dr. Binder is widely believed to be a strong, fair and ethical leader of Farnell Middle School. He has been removed from his position due to charges that, after investigation, were already determined to be without merit," the petition poster wrote.

The page also says parents will not stand by as he is removed and that their voices "voices WILL be heard."

Parents held a protest on Dec. 17 in support of Binder.