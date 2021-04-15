The Blue Angels newly acquired 'Fat Albert' plane on display at SUN n' FUN

SUN n' FUN will take place in Lakeland from April 13-18.

LAKELAND, Fla. — With SUN n' FUN right around the corner in Lakeland, of course, the Navy's Blue Angels brought crowd favorite Fat Albert (the plane) down to join in on the action.

The Fat Albert that will be at the air show is the Blue Angels' newest addition to its fleet after it had to retire the previous plane by the same name in 2019.

The C-130J Hercules transport replaced the previous "Fat Albert", a C-130T after it had to retire for high mileage.

The Marine Corps pilots flying Albert have to be aircraft commander qualified with at least 1,200 flight hours, according to the Angels' website.

