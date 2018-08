A fatal crash has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 near Glen Lakes Boulevard, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

The road will be closed for the next hour. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

