Father angry after teacher cuts biracial daughter's hair

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says that on March 24, his daughter, Jurnee, arrived home with much of the hair on one side missing, cut by a classmate on the school bus.

MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan father has moved his 7-year-old biracial daughter from one school to another after the child's hair was cut on separate occasions by a classmate and a teacher.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer said Monday he also is considering taking his daughter, Jurnee, out of Mount Pleasant Public Schools and enrolling her in a private school.

Hoffmeyer says that on March 24, Jurnee arrived home with much of the hair on one side missing, cut by a classmate on the school bus. Two days later — after complaining to the principal and having Jurnee's hair styled with an asymmetrical cut to make the differing lengths less obvious — she arrived home with the hair on the other side cut by a teacher who tried to "to even it out."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.