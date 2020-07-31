Man drowns trying to save his children struggling in Lake Michigan

The 44-year-old was from Lakeville, Ind., police siad.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A 44-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan Thursday after he tried to save his two children who were struggling in an undertow.

It happened at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph. According to a press release from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the beach just after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found that four people were struggling in the water.

A man on a surfboard was able to rescue a man and woman by pulling them onto it.

Public safety said the 44-year-old from Lakeville, Ind. was trying to save his two children, 17 and 12, who were also struggling in the water. They were caught in an undertow.

A public safety officer was able to rescue the children, but the 44-year-old drowned. He was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Public safety did not release the victim's name.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.