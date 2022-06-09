FBI arrests Michigan candidate for governor for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The FBI has confirmed that federal agents used a search warrant to search the Allendale home of Ryan Kelley Thursday and took him into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, has been arrested by the FBI, the FBI confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE Thursday.

Documents from a U.S. attorney say Kelley, 40, was taken into custody for misdemeanor charges in connection to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

He's facing the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against person or property in any restricted building or grounds

Willfully injure or commit any depredation against any property of the United States

Federal prosecutors analyzed photos and videos taken during the Jan. 6. insurrection that showed Kelley at the Capitol.

The FBI also received several tips about Kelley's presence at the Capitol.

Kelley is expected to make an appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Thursday afternoon.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene in Allendale and is working to learn more.

Kelley is one of the five Republican candidates who made it onto the primary ballot for Michigan governor after five other candidates were disqualified.

The Detroit Free Press says the real estate agent was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 when rioters overtook the Capitol.

Here's a copy of the court documents filed in the case:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.