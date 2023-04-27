FDA says it’s OK for dogs to join owners for outdoor dining

Dogs are still not allowed indoors or wherever food is being prepared, but it's now considered safe for them to join their owners during outdoor dining.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The United States Food and Drug Administration has updated its food code to now allow pet dogs to join owners for outdoor dining.

Dogs are still not allowed indoors or wherever food is being prepared, but they can now join their owners during outdoor dining — with state, local and restaurant approval.

It's still a no-go for cat owners. The New York Post reported that cats and other pets are still not allowed, per FDA regulations.

The CDC says dogs of any age can sometimes carry harmful germs that can make people sick. "Germs from dogs can cause a variety of illnesses, from minor skin infections to serious illnesses," the website reads.