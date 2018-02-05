TAMPA, FL -- Lena Young Green has been on the front lines of trying to amend FDOT's plans for express toll lanes.

“What the interstate did when it was put in 60 years ago was it divided our communities,” she said.

There was a recent win for those who weren’t happy with the TBX plan. FDOT decided not to extend lanes from MLK Boulevard to Bearss Avenue.

It’s a plan that would've knocked down Green’s community center, which she says would repeat a controversial move from the past of the government constructing highways through minority neighborhoods.

“You can’t use bad decisions that you used 60 years ago to now apply the new process based on that.”

FDOT has now turned their attention to adding toll lanes on I-75. The project has even been rebranded to Tampa Bay Next.

It would make I-75 the main north-south option for drivers. Now, a year-long study will assess where along the highway to charge tolls.

“Since we have a parallel interstate facility on I-75, we’re going to look at I-75 as our express lane corridor,” said Ed McKinney with FDOT.

McKinney says community outreach was a big part of moving on from the 275 area north of downtown and focusing on I-75.

“We've done a tremendous amount of public outreach and we've heard a lot from the public and elected officials and folks in the area, why don't we look at I-75,” he said.

Green says her work isn't over because they are still planning on adding lanes on 275 covering the downtown area, which is still near her facility. She also hopes the communities near I-75 will have a voice.

“Under the new [FDOT] secretary, he has spent more time with us and attended our meetings and talked to the community than what was going on previously.”

