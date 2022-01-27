Port Tampa Bay will receive federal dollars to help deepen supply chain channel

"This is where goods are delivered that help fuel our entire economy," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor outlined Thursday the importance of lowering costs and strengthening supply chains for the Tampa Bay community.

To help accomplish that goal, Castor says we need not look further than Port Tampa Bay.

"This is where goods are delivered that help fuel our entire economy. It is the largest port in the state of Florida. It is Florida's most diverse port. This is the engine that helps out economy go in this area," she said.

According to Castor, the port is where all the construction materials being used to help rebuild our roads, bridges and water systems will flow through.

In Dec., Castor announced the state would see $2.5 billion in federal funding for roads and bridges through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying in a press release: "The law will help modernize the port, alleviating supply chain bottlenecks, lower costs for families and increase the flow of goods through Tampa Bay."

Now, Castor is eyeing the America Competes Act as the next step in strengthening supply chains.

"We have to do as much as possible to lower costs for families and businesses and a lot of that is making sure the goods continue to flow into Port Tampa Bay and into Central Florida," she said.

Federal dollars coming to Port Tampa Bay will be used to deepen the channel ships use to enter the port, according to Castor. The effort will continue to allow larger ships to make their way into the Tampa Bay area.

"As Americans and our nation are experiencing backlogs and delays, Port Tampa Bay remains open for business and is experiencing no backlogs," Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson said.