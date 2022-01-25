Rain or shine: Feeding Tampa Bay, Rough Riders bring Gasparilla excitement to mobile food pantry

Handing out beads and their signature Teddy Bears, the Rough Riders brought smiles to those waiting in line.

DOVER, Fla. — Cold temperatures and pouring rain on Tuesday didn’t stop Feeding Tampa Bay from handing out enough food to feed 100 families.

And, it didn’t stop the Tampa charitable organization, Rough Riders, from joining in on the mobile pantry food drive in Dover.

Shannon Hannon Oliviero of Feeding Tampa Bay said she invited the group to help celebrate the excitement of Gasparilla.

“We love Feeding Tampa Bay. They are one of our favorite charities that we deal with," said Billy Hogan, president of the Rough Riders.

Handing out beads and their signature Teddy Bears, they brought smiles to those waiting in line.