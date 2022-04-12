Feeding Tampa Bay truck driver program thrives amid historic trucker shortage

The truck driver training program is part of Fresh Force, a branch of Feeding Tampa Bay intended to provide job training for people with barriers to employment.

TAMPA, Fla. — You might not think much of it, but nearly every good you've ever consumed in the United States is put on a truck at some point.

It's no wonder the American Trucking Associations call the trucking industry the "lifeblood" of the U.S. economy. The ATA estimates the trucking industry hauled 11.84 billion tons of freight in 2019 totaling about 73-percent of all freight transported.

Without question, a truck driver shortage impacts all Americans and can disrupt everyday life.

The ATA released a report last year estimating the truck driver shortage would hit a historic high with more than 80,000 drivers needed to match freight demand.

The median salary for a truck driver is about $53,000 but if you work for a private company, truckers typically make upwards of $86,000 according to the American Trucking Associations.

Last week, Walmart announced it would pay new truck drivers $110,000, up from an average salary of $87,500 for drivers in their first year.

Locally, Feeding Tampa Bay, one of the largest non-profits in the area and the driving force behind all food relief in the 10-county area of West Central Florida, started its own truck driver training program in 2019.

"One of the best things we can do for the people we serve, beyond meeting that initial need of a meal on a plate, today is helping them create economic stability by improving their jobs," said Matt Spence, the Chief Programs Officer at Feeding Tampa Bay.

The truck driver training program is part of Fresh Force, a branch of Feeding Tampa Bay intended to provide job training for people with barriers to employment.

More often than not, recipients of Feeding Tampa Bay end up graduating from the training and working for the non-profit or another community employer.

"Truck drivers don’t struggle at all to find great work. We’re proud of the work we’ve done," said Spence.