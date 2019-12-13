TAMPA, Fla. — He’s not accused of firing the gun, but deputies say he rented it – even though he wasn’t allowed to.

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Hall, 42, is a three-time felon, and Florida law forbids him from owning or renting a firearm.

Deputies say a woman Hall was with on Nov. 24 at Shooters World in Tampa accidentally shot the range instructor who was working with her. The release states a hot shell casing went down her shirt, and she reacted by lowering the Glock 9mm – but accidentally pointed it toward the instructor.

Deputies say the gun went off, and the instructor was shot in the upper thigh.

According to the news release, the instructor was taken from the range on E. Fletcher Avenue to Tampa General Hospital, where surgeons were forced to amputate his leg.

Hall is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The sheriff’s office is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, so deputies say federal charges could be filed as well.

