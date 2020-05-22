Felon accused of DUI with loaded gun on his lap and ‘smorgasbord of narcotics’

MULBERRY, Fla. — It started when a Lexus nearly slammed into a cruiser, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the driver should not have been behind the wheel.
A deputy pulled the car over on Highway 60 near Mulberry and, according to a news release, found Joseph Macauley with glassy eyes, slurred speech – and a loaded handgun on his lap.
Deputies say the 23-year-old is a felon who’s not allowed to have a gun.
“Traffic stops are among the most dangerous and unpredictable types of interactions. And certainly, this deputy was surprised when he approached an armed convicted felon hauling around a smorgasbord of narcotics,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.
“It ended well for the deputy…not so much for Mr. Macauley.”
According to the release, Macauley was put through a sobriety test, but he struggled to stay awake through it.
Deputies say he was under the influence of marijuana and pain-killers. Then, the release states they searched his car and found PCP, MDMA, generic Xanax, a glass bong and 68 grams of marijuana.
Macauley is facing multiple drug trafficking charges, along with counts of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According the sheriff’s office, his criminal history includes three felonies and seven misdemeanors.
Related:
What other people are reading right now:
- Can hand sanitizer cause your car to catch fire?
- 'We're not closing our country' if second coronavirus wave hits, Trump says
- Trump orders flags lowered to half-staff for those who died from coronavirus
- Man who reportedly filmed Ahmaud Arbery's killing charged with murder
- Passenger plane with 107 on board crashes in Pakistan, many feared dead
- NOAA predicts busy season with 3 - 6 major hurricanes
- Data breach exposed Social Security numbers of some Floridians who applied for unemployment
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter