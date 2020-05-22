Felon accused of DUI with loaded gun on his lap and ‘smorgasbord of narcotics’

Deputies say Joseph Macauley was put through a sobriety test, but he struggled to stay awake through it.

MULBERRY, Fla. — It started when a Lexus nearly slammed into a cruiser, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the driver should not have been behind the wheel.

A deputy pulled the car over on Highway 60 near Mulberry and, according to a news release, found Joseph Macauley with glassy eyes, slurred speech – and a loaded handgun on his lap.

Deputies say the 23-year-old is a felon who’s not allowed to have a gun.

“Traffic stops are among the most dangerous and unpredictable types of interactions. And certainly, this deputy was surprised when he approached an armed convicted felon hauling around a smorgasbord of narcotics,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“It ended well for the deputy…not so much for Mr. Macauley.”

According to the release, Macauley was put through a sobriety test, but he struggled to stay awake through it.

Deputies say he was under the influence of marijuana and pain-killers. Then, the release states they searched his car and found PCP, MDMA, generic Xanax, a glass bong and 68 grams of marijuana.

Macauley is facing multiple drug trafficking charges, along with counts of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According the sheriff’s office, his criminal history includes three felonies and seven misdemeanors.

