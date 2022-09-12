FEMA warns of text scam targeting hurricane survivors

A survivor recently reported getting a text that their “federal government check in the amount of $2,800 has been disbursed,” according to FEMA.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — FEMA is alerting people to a scam that may pop up on your phone. It's targeting hurricane survivors looking for assistance.

According to FEMA, they've received reports of people receiving fraudulent texts claiming to be from FEMA. The text messages say that their “federal government check in the amount of $2800 has been disbursed,” according to FEMA. There's a link for you to click on, directing people to a site to contribute their personal information. But FEMA warns it's a scam.

"This is not FEMA, we don't send texts saying people have been awarded $2,800," FEMA spokesperson Issa Mansaray said.

According to Mansaray, if you've applied for FEMA assistance, FEMA will notify you of its decision in a letter or a call. However, even that kind of contact may be subject to scams.

"Scamming is going all over the place; sometimes via the phone, mail, text," Mansaray said.

FEMA warns — these scammers are after your personal information and your nine-digit FEMA account number.

"If you give your name, social security number, and account number, someone might use that to come and apply under your name," Mansaray added.

For people like Valona Mitchell-Weston, whose businesses were damaged in Hurricane Ian, FEMA assistance has been crucial. Mitchell-Weston said those trying to take advantage of those hurting from recent hurricanes need to take a hard look in the mirror.

"People are really going through things, they've lost their homes, and flooding, and people have died," Mitchell-Weston said. "So for you to take advantage of people like that is just disgusting."

When in doubt, FEMA advises people to visit a local disaster recovery center. There are people there six days a week who can answer your questions.

To find the closest disaster recovery center to you, click here.

As mentioned, scams are not specific to only texts. FEMA wants you to watch out for scams in any of the following forms:

Identity theft

Telephone calls

Housing inspectors claiming to represent FEMA

Someone comes to your home without a FEMA photo ID

Fake offers of local or federal aid

Charitable giving

Rental listings