ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was only 19-years-old when he was shot and killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Mohammed Haitham was killed as he ran toward the shooter to stop the attack.

Haitham graduated from Lakewood High School. To honor his life, St. Pete bar owner Mark Ferguson decided to organize a benefit concert for Haitham's family.

"It's not just a Lakewood thing, it's a whole city thing," says Ferguson. "This young man was doing everything right." Ferguson connected with Haitham's family through mutual friends and he says the family is grateful for the support.

The benefit concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ferg's. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. A donation of any amount will get you in the door. The event ends at 11 p.m.

On Monday, what would've been Haitham's 20th birthday, the Pinellas County school district is holding a candlelight vigil for the fallen sailor.

