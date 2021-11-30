Additional nights added to Festival of Lights drive-thru experience

After a successful opening weekend, the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds added more nights at a reduced fee.

DOVER, Fla. — Looking for a light show? The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds announced new dates for Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights drive-thru experience only.

While guests can normally take a visit to both Festival of Lights and Santa's Village in one night, due to popular demand, Hillsborough County Fairgrounds added seven additional nights to see the drive-thru light display. During the seven added nights, Santa's Village will not be open.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., holiday light enthusiasts can drive through the two-mile maze of lights at a discounted price of $20 on the following days.

Monday, Nov. 29

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Monday, Dec. 6

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 13

Tuesday, Dec. 14

To fully immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, drivers can turn their radios to Mix 100.7, the Tampa Bay Christmas Station, and watch the lights dance to the beat of the holiday jingles. Click here if you're interested in purchasing tickets.

Other than the added nights, guests can visit the Festival of Lights drive-thru and Santa's Village from the end of November until Dec. 26.

A car full of eight people or less costs $25. It costs $80 for groups traveling by bus with up to 30 people

There are also more dates with special activities during the holiday experience.