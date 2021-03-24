FHP: 18-year-old dead, 2 injured following crash on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says one man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a Tuesday night crash on I-75.
Troopers say both cars were traveling southbound on I-75 when one 18-year-old driver "failed to negotiate a curve" near milepost 253, causing his car to rotate and collide with the front left of the other car. Both cars spun on the highway down an embankment and into the tree line, according to the report.
The 18-year-old driver was killed at the scene of the crash, while his passenger, 19, and the second driver, 20, were seriously hurt.
